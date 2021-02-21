Richard Allen (Lil Rich) Saupitty age 55 of Indiahoma went to his heavenly home on Feb. 17, 2021.
Graveside service will be Tuesday 11:00 A.M. Feb. 23, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1966 in San Jose, California to Kenneth Laverne and Luella Grace (Yokesuite) Saupitty.
He was an Alumni of Lawton Senior High School in Lawton. He graduated from Bacone College with his Associates Degree in Muskogee and went on to receive his Bachelor’s Degree from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
Richard was an amazing hardworking, loving and kind husband, dad, grandfather, coworker and friend to everyone he met. He was loved and adored by many. He didn’t call anyone friend they were all considered family. He enjoyed taking the grandbabies and buying them all the snacks they wanted. All his family and friends were very dear to his heart. He enjoyed having cookouts for holidays and birthdays.
He is survived by his wife Jackie DeStefano of Indiahoma; son, Richard Saupitty II and spouse Jennifer Dawson of Lawton; two daughters: Cassandra Saupitty and Aryonna Saupitty-Kukurich and husband Colton Kukurich all of Indiahoma; brother and sisters: James Saupitty; Tim Saupitty and wife Bobbie Tenequer-Saupitty; Shannon Hunter all of Lawton; Stephen Saupitty; Tracy Dean of New Mexico and Linda Saupitty of Lawton; nieces and nephews: Jeffrey McClung, Richa and husband Cody Gill, Ursula Poemoceah, Tishia, Kanessa, Angelica and Raven Saupitty, Heather Mason, Jessica, Devin, Miadorie, Holden, Sarah Dean, Leslie Espinosa, Colin Saupitty, Keith, Kevan, and Alyssa Brandvold; grandkids: Valencia, Siena, Giuliana Saupitty, and Kaiden Kukurich. And many other brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and grandbabies that were dear to his heart.
He is preceded in death by parents: Kenneth Laverne and Luella Grace ( Yokesuite) Saupitty; great-grandparents; Lyon Saupitty and Nike Tenequer Saupitty; James Pedany CauCau “Two Dogs”; Norene Saupitty and Mead Chibitty; aunt, Marlene Ulloa, aunts and uncles: Jordan Carlson, Estella Hasley, Sammy Kopaddy, Scott Kopaddy, Janelle Mowatt, Lilian Simmons, Sandra Davis, Donnie Yokesuite, Winifred Sovo and Lilly Yokesuite; sister, Diana Saupitty Poemoceah and nephew Oliver James Poemoceah.
Special thank you to the Lawton Indian Hospital Maintenance Department he considered all of you like family.