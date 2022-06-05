Richard Allen Giles was born to Marion Lewis Giles and Marilyn Frances (Parton) Giles on Aug. 6, 1944 in Lawton.
Richard attended school in Anadarko, graduating with the class of ‘62. He was also known as “Dicky Bird”. He excelled in football and earned a football scholarship to BYU in Provo, Utah. He volunteered to go to Vietnam on the buddy system with two friends from school. He held the rank of Master Sergeant and was Point Man in his platoon. He was also wounded in combat and received two “Purple Hearts”. He was also a member of the Delaware Tribe and the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He worked for Sequoyah Carpet Mills, later moved to Mobile, Alabama where he lived for many years, and worked at the Alabama State Docks. He later moved back to Oklahoma, where he met Bethany Barnhart and they were married Nov. 8, 1983 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Richard was employed with the government at the Indian Health Services in Anadarko and Lawton, until his retirement in 2001.
He was a semi pro bowler and enjoyed playing golf when he got the chance. Oklahoma Sooners Football, Oklahoma girls’ softball, and Dallas Cowboys are his favorite teams. Richard enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their sports activities. He loved going out to dinner with Beth.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Beth; sons: Adrian and his wife Krystan; Chris and his wife Corey; Phillip and his wife Jenny all of Fletcher, and Richard Jr. and his wife Kandyce of Kula, Hawaii; daughter, Tiffany and her husband Roger of Cyril; grandchildren: Brooke, Kindyn, Pacelynn, Jaxs, Haegan, Cayla, Christen, Anthony, Jason, Ally, Taunee, Tanner, Rhonin, Brielle, Korbyn, Kasen, and Camila; son-in law, Kyle Turney; siblings: Larry Burkhardt, Charley Burkhardt, and Lisa Blanchard all of Anadarko.
He is preceded by his parents; one brother, Ron Giles; four sisters: Vicki Giles, Lana Liles, Shelly Burkhardt, and Lori Burkhardt; numerous niece and nephews: Chris Moore, Melanie Lilas, Checotah, Chaylyn, Larry, Sarah Brito, Ronnie Giles, Stella Giles, Whitney Mejia, Chad Blanchard, Marin Josey, Marty Jelinek, Inga Burkhardt, and Ashley Martinez.
Visitation will be Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Comanche Community in Apache. Wake will be held Sunday, June 5, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache with Tina Baker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral at Highland Cemetery. Dinner will follow at the Comanche Nation Community Center in Apache.