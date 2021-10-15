The family of Richard Allen “Bunky” Henson of Shawnee, OK is saddened to announce his passing on Oct. 8, 2021 at the age of 79.
Bunky will be missed dearly by his wife of 54 years, Evie (Kosechata) Henson; son: Michael Henson of Yukon; daughters: Sueanna Jones and Deborah Driver of Marlow; Regina Bechtel of Duncan; Tiffani Webb of Shawnee; brothers: Charlie Tissychy of Lawton; Marty Goyea; Mike Ruiz, and Ernest Johnson of Texas; sisters: Charlotte Tissychy and Rosie Parker of Lawton; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Tissychy; brothers: Robert Tissychy and Dennis Tissychy; sisters: Judy Bryant and Nancy Watkin.
He graduated from Elgin High School and went on to receive his masters at Oklahoma University. He was employed with the U.S. Government. His hobbies and life interests included spending time with family, golfing, and watching the sooners play. He was a member of the Indian Golf Club. Bunky served in the Vietnam War as a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served from Nov. 12, 1963 to Nov. 5, 1967 when he was honorably discharged.
Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 at 10 a.m., at Cameron University 501 SW University McCasland Ballroom 2nd Floor Lawton, Oklahoma. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., at Otipoby Cemetery with Rev. Fred and Jan Tissychy officiating. Visitation will be Friday 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., Friday Oct. 15, 2021 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.