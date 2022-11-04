Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Morning high of 69F with temps falling to near 55. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Celebration of life service for Richard A. “Rere” Rodgers will be at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Lovesick Ministries, 1107 SW Summit, Lawton with Chad Lassiter, pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Richard A. “Rere” Rodgers, 52, of Lawton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 in Lawton. He was born Nov. 16, 1969 in Waco, Texas to Will and Bobbie (Dudley) Rodgers. Rere attended Eisenhower High School and the Great Plains Technology Center in Lawton specializing in auto mechanics. He was the CEO and member of Club Rodgers to include loving music of all generations and genres. He was a stereo lover and owner/operator of the Hi-Fi Shop. As an entrepreneur, he loved cooking as Chef Boy R Re and owned and operated Sounds Good Food truck. He enjoyed singing, dancing, and playing in his homemade band. He was a DIY person and was a “jack of all trades”. His favorite places to travel were to Las Vegas, Nevada and driving through the mountains playing his music.
Rere was a very personable person and if you knew him you probably had a nickname. He made relationships very personal and if someone was in need Rere always came through no matter what it was, even if it meant stopping what he was doing. Rere was of the Catholic faith. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Rere is survived by his two children: Braden and Alissa Rodgers both of Lawton; two brothers: Will and Alejandra Rodgers of Merced, California, and James and Erin Rodgers of Oklahoma City; two sisters: Ellen Sutton and Barbara Rodgers both of Lawton, and sister-in-law, Dorthey Rodgers.
Rere was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Darrell “Doc” Rodgers, sister-in-law, Connie Rodgers, and his first and only love, Renee Rodgers, nieces and nephew, Emily and Adrian Clark, Andrea Coleman, Jazmine Rodgers and Koby Rodgers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help support the children of Rere during this difficult time.