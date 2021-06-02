Funeral service for Richard A. Pratt, 80, of Hastings, will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 80 p.m. at the funeral home.
Richard A. Pratt was born Sept. 23, 1940 in Ector, TX to Arlon and Elsie Pratt. Richard spent a lifetime in the construction trade in Oklahoma City and Lawton. He was a truly skilled craftsman and passionate about fine workmanship. He loved to build and develop projects of any scope and that love of working with his hands was passed down to his son Scott. He was a loving and doting father to his son Scott and shared his passion for baseball, working with his hands, and the outdoors with him. He enjoyed seeing how his son grew and became his own man.
Richard passed away in Duncan, early in the morning of May 28, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends. His memory will last in the work that he did and in the son that he raised.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlon and Elsie of Oklahoma City, and by his sister Marsha.
He is survived by his only son, Scott and his partner Emily, of Plano, TX and his former wife and mother of his child, Juanita Pratt of Ada.
An online guestbook and sympathy cards are available at GrayFuneral.com.