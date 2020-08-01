Graveside service for Richard A. Jensen, 88 of Lawton will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Highland Cemetery, Lawton, Oklahoma With Rev. Tony Christie, associate pastor of First Baptist Church officiating.
Mr. Jensen passed away on Wednesday, July 29,2020 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. and Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required please.
Richard was born on April 6, 1932 in Lawton, Oklahoma to Peter and Ethel (Hightower) Jensen. He grew up in Lawton where he attended school. He served in the Army reserves and later worked at Fort Sill, Montgomery Wards, and Goodyear Tire and Rubber before retiring. Richard married Wanda Joyce Wade on May 4, 1951 in Lawton, Oklahoma where they made their home. Mrs. Jensen passed away on December 10, 2015. Mr. Jensen was a Charter Member of Westwood Baptist Church, a church he helped build. He was also a member of the Lawton Antique Car Club and drove in the Lawton parades.
He is survived by three sons and several grandchildren: Gary Wade Jensen and his daughter and son in law, Stephanie and Justin Smith of Yukon, Oklahoma; Rick Jensen of Cache, OK and his daughter and son in law, Sarah and Austin Shettler; and Kenneth Jensen of Cache, Oklahoma. He also leaves behind beloved great-grandchildren: Braxton Wade, Bexley, Maverick, and Lincoln. He is also survived by a sister in law, LaDell and husband Richard Lodes of Woodward, Oklahoma, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Wanda Joyce Jensen.
