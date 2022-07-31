Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Morales Jr. was born on Nov. 15, 1991 in Lawton, to Rick Morales and Kim (Reed) McCracken. Surrounded by his family, Ricky went to his heavenly home on July 27, 2022.
Ricky’s wife and children were the light of his life. He had a contagious smile and a wit that could top anyone. Ricky loved spending time outdoors with his brothers and was very protective of all the women in his life, especially his mother and sisters. As an Apache graduate of 2010, he enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. He received the Male Athlete of the Year award and All-Area honors in all three sports.
Ricky is survived by his spouse, Christina of the home; children: Mason James Morales of Pauls Valley and Malina Hope Morales of the home; parents: Robert and Kim McCracken of Apache and Rick Morales of Anadarko; siblings: Bobby and Gabby McCracken of Apache; AJ and Jared Rosin of Elgin; Kenneth and Brittany McCracken of Minot, ND; Michael and Brittany McCracken of Oklahoma City; Bryan McCracken of Apache; Landon McCracken of Apache; Jordan McCracken and Dayton of Apache; mother- and father-in-law: Katrina Hinshaw and Bryan Hinshaw; maternal grandparents: Greg and Carolyn Featherston; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Kenneth Reed; paternal grandmother, Susan Morales; uncle, Tommy Morales Jr. and nephew, Rowdy Phillips.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Crews Funeral Home. Funeral services are planned for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Apache First Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Rhoads officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Landon McCracken, Rick Morales, Robert McCracken, Bobby McCracken, Kenneth McCracken, Danny Martinez, Michael McCracken, Bryan McCracken, Tatum Lindsey, Tony Roberts, Kendric Reed, Andy Reed, Austin Vail and Tator Reed. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery under the direction of Crews Funeral Home.