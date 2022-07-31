Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Morales Jr. was born on Nov. 15, 1991 in Lawton, to Rick Morales and Kim (Reed) McCracken. Surrounded by his family, Ricky went to his heavenly home on July 27, 2022.

Ricky’s wife and children were the light of his life. He had a contagious smile and a wit that could top anyone. Ricky loved spending time outdoors with his brothers and was very protective of all the women in his life, especially his mother and sisters. As an Apache graduate of 2010, he enjoyed playing football, basketball and baseball. He received the Male Athlete of the Year award and All-Area honors in all three sports.