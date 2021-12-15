Ricardo Harold Flores Jr., 2, Lawton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born to Ricardo and Rayna Flores of Lawton on Dec. 5, 2019.
Our Tubba fought through his heart condition for as long as he could, he was our little warrior. He enjoyed driving around his power wheel truck and spending time with siblings. He liked Paw Patrol and Spongebob. He was a happy and lovable little boy. Ricardo Jr. is of Comanche, Kiowa, Delaware, Seminole, Pueblo of Acoma, Mexican and Guatemalan descent. He is a direct descendant of Chief Esa Rosa, Comanche; Millie Durgan, Kiowa; and Katie Secondine, Delaware.
Ricardo Jr. is survived by his parents; brother, Elijiah Green; sister, Luna Flores; grandparents, Ricardo and Isabel Flores Sr., Trella Louis, Raynard Louis; great-grandparents: Irene Johnson; Manuel and Laura Shrontote; aunts and uncles: Lucs and Alma Trujillo; Nestor and Mirna Giron; Josh and Sophia Flores; Nathan and Sugirey Guevara; Miguel and Ethel Puebla; Salvador and Oti Ramirez; Abraham and KL Flores; Kyrena Clark and Boston; Kobe Louis; and Sean Louis; too many cousins to name along with many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by great-grandparents: Harold Johnson Jr.; Isidoro and Maria Flores; Julia Giron; Otilia Giron; Maude Blevins-Chaat; and Edward White Wolf.
A Wake Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at 11 a.m. Both services will be at the Watchetaker Hall at The Comanche Nation Complex with Pastor Luis Trujillo officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.