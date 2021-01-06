Rhonda Kaye Anderson, age 66, of Cache passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Rhonda was born on Sept. 25, 1954 in Lawton, to Evelyn and Kermit Elling. She attended Cache High School and graduated in 1972. On July 11, 1987, she married Jimmy David Anderson in Wichita Falls, Texas. She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Lawton. For nine years, from 1985-1994, she was the Secretary of the Grand National Horseman Association and from 1994-1997, she worked in Kuwait with her husband Jimmy for ITT. She drove a truck with Jimmy from 1996-2000 and from 2000-2002 they owned their own truck and continued to team drive. They drove for various companies from 1996 until Jim passed away in 2008. Rhonda drove solo from 2008 until a truck accident in 2012 forced her to retire. Over the last few years, she got involved with scouts and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally.
Rhonda is preceded by her parents, Evelyn and Kermit Elling; husband, Jimmy Anderson; brother, Danny Elling; brother, Jerry Elling; brother, Edwin Elling; brother, Edward Elling, Rhonda is survived by her son and his wife, James and Donna Hodges of Loranger, Louisiana; son, David Hodges of Cache; daughter and her husband, Stacy and Daniel Gonzales of Wichita Falls, Texas; son, Stephen Hodges of Cache; son and his wife, Brad and Angela Anderson of Lubbock, Texas; daughter and her husband, Trina and Dewayne Karnes of Lovington, New Mexico; daughter, Angie Anderson of Brownwood, Texas; brother and his wife, Randy and Karie Elling of Texas; grandchildren: Celeste, Zack, Blaine, Darrin, Daniel, Devin, Donavon, Destini, Shayden, Wyatt, Brantly, Justin, Dylan, Tanner, Tessa, Jaxun, Tristun, Bailey, Whitney, Collin, and Aubrey, as well as 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Rhonda Kaye Anderson will be on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Pecan Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
The family will have a visitation on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Whinery-Huddleston.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineruhuddleston.com