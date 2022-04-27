Rhonda Gale Bridges, 66, Fletcher, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Chickasha.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m., April 30, 2022, at Callaway-Smith-Cobb Chapel in Marlow, with Thomas Trautman officiating. All arrangements have been entrusted to Callaway-Smith-Cobb Funeral and Cremation Services in Marlow.
Rhonda was born Sunday, Aug. 28, 1955 in Dothan, AL, to Arnold and Deloris (Hinch) Rury. She was a graduate of Sterling High School and she lived most of her life in Fletcher. Rhonda worked as a supply tech in civil services at Fort Sill. She married her best friend, Randy Bridges, Nov. 6, 1979, in Dallas, TX. Rhonda and Randy celebrated more than 32 wonderful years of marriage together before he preceded her in death in 2012. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, going to the movies, and going to Galveston and the Gulf Shores. Rhonda also loved basketball. She loved her family more than anything and enjoyed every minute they spent together. Rhonda will be missed by many.
Survivors include a son, Nicholas Bridges of Fletcher; two grandchildren: Nicholas Bridges II and Viktoria Bridges, both of Bartlesville; Aunt Leona Cable and husband Benny of Cache; and numerous cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.