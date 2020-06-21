Graveside memorial service for Rhonda D. Wilson Crandall, 53, of Lawton will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Crandall passed away on March 26, 2020 in Lawton.
Rhonda was born on September 16, 1966 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to SGM Jerry R. Wilson and Margaret Lively. She was raised by her father and stepmother, Donna Wilson. The family came to Lawton through the military and Rhonda graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1984. She worked at retail and later worked for Sasseen Reality Group for many years. She married Steve Crandall on June 14, 1990 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They made their home in Lawton. She loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Steve, of the home; her son, Brett Crandall and wife, Amy of Apache, OK, her grandchildren, Madison, Mercedes, and Mace; her brother Terry Wilson and wife, Sarah, of Chickamauga, Georgia; her sister, Sandra Colley, of Texas; her step mother, Barbara Wilson, of Rossville, Georgia; her niece, Robyn Bishop and husband, Chris, and their children, Carter and Kannon, of Mustang, OK.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry, her mother, Margaret, her stepmother, Donna; her sister, Gayla Howard; and her brother, Randall Wilson.
