Rhoda Colleen Nevaquaya, 96 of Indiahoma, went to her Heavenly Home on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 with her loving family by her side.
Graveside services will 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Pastor Dean Edwards officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Sunday 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
CDC guideline will be followed at the funeral home and at the burial. Face masks and social distancing must be followed at all times.
Rhoda was born in Lawton on Nov. 9, 1924 to Herman and Bessie (Parker) Asenap. She graduated from Indiahoma High School and the attended Cameron College. In a typing contest Rhoda was the fastest typing on a manual typewriter at 120 words a minute.
She was a proud full blood member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and a member of the Post Oak Church in Indiahoma.
Survivors include her children: Terry Perryman (Kathy); Darlene Holmes (Dean); Bernadette Richardson; Bernard Tate Jr.; Margala Asenap; special nieces: Judy Gordon; Linda Yackeyonney; Sue Chance; and Ardith Leming; grandchildren: Todd; Tadd; Dean J; Deborah; Bethany; Tate; Lean; Feather; and Jeremy; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn; Madison; Dakota; Addison; Reiko; Jordan; Tyce; Nolyn; Elyn; Turner; Kayden; Mila; Rowyn; Ryleigh and Bostyn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Tate Sr.; son, Darryl Hernasey; daughter, Arlene Asenap; son, Mike Asenap, and grandson, Terry Perryman Jr.
IN lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Post Oak Parsonage Fund.