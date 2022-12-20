It is with great joy and sadness that the family of Reymunda (Reina) Romeros announce Reymunda’s Homecoming to her new home in Glory.
Reymunda (Reina) Romeros 76, of Lawton, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born to parents Epimenio Chavarria and Anita Esquivel, on Oct. 1, 1946 in Robstown, Texas.
Reymunda passed away at home with her son and daughter at her side. The family wants to acknowledge Ermelinda (Meena) Sandoval for the incredible care she provided to Reymunda these last 6½ years. Ermelinda and Reymunda had a special relationship throughout the years and in Reymunda’s final days, Ermelinda was constantly at her side and aid.
Reymunda (Reina) is survived by her son Jerry Ramos; her daughters: Sabrina Muniz and Reina Ramos, and her beloved sister Rose Hailey. She had 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and her stepchildren: Max Romeros; Rex Romeros and Roxy Romeros-Ellis, and many beloved family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Benito L. Romeros, her parents, two brothers and two sisters. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Elva Elawadi and granddaughter Tiffany Barton.
Reymunda’s family has entrusted Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home to host a Memorial service. It will be held at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home, 632 SW C Ave, Lawton, OK 73501, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. followed by a reception at Grace Fellowship Church, 5333 NW Liberty Ave, Lawton, OK 73505. There will be a private family service at 2 p.m., where both Benito L. Romeros and Reymunda Romeros will be honored to be entombed with Military Honors at the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.