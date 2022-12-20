It is with great joy and sadness that the family of Reymunda (Reina) Romeros announce Reymunda’s Homecoming to her new home in Glory.

Reymunda (Reina) Romeros 76, of Lawton, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022. She was born to parents Epimenio Chavarria and Anita Esquivel, on Oct. 1, 1946 in Robstown, Texas.