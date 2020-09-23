Rexa Lee (Mills) Hitt, age 75, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Wichita Falls, TX. Graveside Service and Interment will be held at Highland Cemetery, 2201 NW. Fort Sill Blvd. Lawton, OK. 73507 Friday 25, 2020 at 2 pm. Pastor Steve Mallow of Emmanuel Baptist, Lawton, OK will be officiating.
Rexa was born in Ponca City, OK. on December 10, 1944 to Edward Rexford (Rex) Mills Sr. and Juanita Mills. She graduated from Geronimo High School in May 1962.
Rexa was married to Elton Simmons Tooahnippah Jr. on November 18, 1961, soon having children Kimberly (Kim) Carr, Eltona (Puff) Vance, Melinda (Moody/Moot) Simmons McCool, Cindy Walker, and Elton (Tibo) Tooahnippah III.
Rexa then later married George Hitt, May 11, 1996 at Mt. Scott whom she spent the rest of her life with. George Lee Hitt passed away November 22, 2014. her husband George Hitt will be interned with her at this time.
Rexa worked many jobs, most recent in the Tabulation Department at Comanche Star Casino in Walters, OK.
Rexa cherished all of her dogs, of course all of her weenie dogs, Lil’ Bit and Selena. She collected frog related items. Rexa enjoyed reading romance books, visits to the casino and most of all, aimless drives with late husband George Hitt.
Rexa is proceded in death by infant sister, Peggy Mills, Parents; Edward Rexford (Rex) Mills Sr. and Juanita Mills, former husband and children’s father, Elton (Punch) Simmons Tooahnippah Jr., daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Walker, brother Edward (Bronc) Mills, nephews Eddie and Mickey Mills, niece Samantha Mills and Husband George Lee Hitt.
Rexa is survived by her sister, Linda & Ron Sees, children Kimberly & Charlie Carr, Eltona Vance & David Johnston, Melinda Simmons McCool, and Elton Simmons Tooahnippah III, along with 16 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and an abundance of loving friends.
A Celebration of Life dinner will follow immediately after the service at 302 Osage Ave. Geronimo, OK 73543.