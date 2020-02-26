Rex Lynn Clopton, 81, of DeRidder, LA, was born on November 19, 1938 in Lawton, OK, and passed from this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Rex attended Central High School in Lawton, OK and Okaloosa-Walton Community College in Niceville, FL. He served with the US Navy on the USS Thetis Bay and the USS Shangri-La, He served with the US Air Force in Biloxi, MS and Grand Forks, ND, and the Air Force Reserve at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida. Rex worked for the Federal Aviation Administration before retiring in 1994. Afterwards becoming an Independent Sales Representative for Texas Refinery Corporation.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Mildred “Mickie” Boswell Clopton of DeRidder, LA; son, Kevin Clopton and Angela of Sulphur, LA; sisters, Carol Norton of Lawton, OK, Susan Estes and David of Oklahoma City, OK, Beverly Paschall of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Kaley Hinch and Gunnar Clopton both of Sulphur, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Thomas Guy Clopton; mother, Juanita Edstrom; brother, Guy B. “Butch” Clopton
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 AM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Minister Jay Alexander will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Garden of Memories in Carlyss, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.