Celebration of life for Rex Leo Sowers will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Rex Leo Sowers, 61, Lawton passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at his home in Lawton. He was born February 13, 1959 at Fort Bliss, Texas to Carles Ray, Sr. and Bobbie Rhea (Womack) Sowers. He graduated from MacArthur High School before joining the United States Air Force, where he worked with jet fuels and on the flight line. After his discharge from the Air Force, he was a welder until going to work for Goodyear. After injuries incurred he was medically retired. He loved nature, gardening, and spending time with his friends and family. He was so tender hearted that he would catch crickets from inside the house and put them outside. He wouldn’t toss them mind you, he would set them on the ground. He was raised to be a hunter, but he couldn’t stand to hurt an animal, so he just admired his guns. Rex was the sweetest, most tender hearted man to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed, and was a blessing to all who knew him. Without question he would help anybody and was so quick to forgive, that you wouldn’t know you offended him. As a little brother, he taught his big sister a lot. He left a foot print in the sands of life. He came into this life as a quiet precious baby boy, and left this life just as quietly as one of the greatest men his sister has ever known. Speaking for all that knew him, our love for him leaves a memory that no one can take away.
Rex is survived by his mother, Bobbie R. Sowers, his significant other, Betsy Jeffreys, his sister Carola Whicker, niece, Crystal Sowers, his grandniece, Carrie DeMarrias, sister-in-law Patsy Glover and many cousins, aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his father Carles R. Sowers, Sr. and his brother Carles R. Sowers, Jr.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.