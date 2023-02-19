A homegoing celebration for Reverend James Edward Thornton (Pastor of Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma), 88, will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 Southwest Jefferson, Lawton, Oklahoma. Rev. Thad Hall, Associate Minister and Rev. Clantford Drummond, Associate Minister of Greater Galilee Baptist Church will serve as the Officiant and Eulogist.
Public visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church from 12:00 noon — 6 p.m. The Wake Hour will be from 6:00pm — 7 p.m. Saturday public visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. MASK & COVID Procedures will be strictly enforced at all times.
Reverend James E. Thornton went to his heavenly home on “Valentine Day” 14 February, 2023.
Reverend Thornton was born on 9 July, 1934, to Sylvester and Ola Mae Thornton in Snyder, Oklahoma. Eventually, he and his family relocated to Lawton, Oklahoma.
Reverend James E. Thornton attended Dunbar Elementary School, Douglass Jr. High, and Douglass High School in Lawton, Oklahoma where he received his High School Diploma in 1953. He earned a full athletic scholarship to Langston University, Langston, Oklahoma. In 1957, he graduated from Langston University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Math and a Minor in Biology. After graduating, he was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country from 1957-1959 as an NCO. He was discharged in 1959 with an honorable discharge. He furthered his education by attending Southwestern University, Weatherford, Oklahoma, where he received a Master of Education. Not stopping, he attended the University of Oklahoma, Norman, Oklahoma where he received a Standard Guidance Certificate, Visiting Teacher Certificate, Secondary Administration, Elementary Administration and Superintendent Certificate. Reverend Thornton also pledged Kappa Alpha Phi and was a 32nd Degree Mason.
Reverend Thornton met the love of his life, Betty Jean Lee, at Langston University, Langston, Oklahoma. As often stated by Revered Thornton “his suspenders would “POP” every time he saw her.” They were married on 25 December, 1957, and their holy matrimony lasted for 58 years; until Our Heavenly Father called Betty Jean home to “Eternal Rest” on 17 September 2016. Of this union they became the proud parents of two daughters, Jacqueline Elaine and Janet Enice. Jacqueline Thornton Brownell was called to her heavenly father on 12 January, 2005. Janet blessed them with a son-in-law Harold Taylor (often called son). Revered & Sister Thornton were blessed to join the “Grandparents Club” and became proud grandparents of two grandsons (Brandon Jamal and Marcus Jerome) and one granddaughter (Elisha Brownell).
Reverend Thornton accepted Christ at an early age and continued to serve the Lord until his passing. His early encounter set him on the path to later minister God’s word. As a result of his acceptance of Christ, he was called to minister on 1 April, 1973 (April Fools Day). During the same year, he was ordained as a Reverend under the direction of Pastor Charles W. Whitlow of Union Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma. His first pastoral assignment was to pastor at the St. Luke Baptist Church, Chickasha, Oklahoma. This appointment earned him the official title of Pastor James E. Thornton. Every Sunday while pastoring at Saint Luke, he would drive to Chickasha with his family to deliver the word of God to only six members. It was often noted that he preached as if he had hundreds of members listening. Thus, the name J.E.T (James Edward Thornton) was given to him because of his style of preaching (with great excitement he would stretch his arms, run and spin).
God honored his word that says, “if you are faithful over a few I will make you a ruler over many.” As a result, in 1975 he was called to the Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma to pastor. Upon his death, God’s favor kept him as the pastor of Greater Galilee for 47 1/2 years. Pastor Thornton, in January 2023, announced his retirement to the church body. During his tenure as Pastor, his motto was, “follow me as I follow Christ.” He was a willing worker; worked in his local church, and held numerous leadership positions at the local, district and state level.
He served as President of Western District Ministers Conference, Vice President of the Lawton Ministers Association, Assistant Bible Teacher as well as serving in numerous other capacities in the community, to include the Boy Scouts Board, Community Action Board and YMCA Board. Reverend Thornton has been honored with numerous awards and honors. He would always say, “the greatest of all is being called to “Preach”, because I must Preach the Word, Teach the Word, and Live the Word.” He will be remembered as a pillar in the Lawton community and his absence will be missed by many. Under his leadership, 37 different ministers have been trained, received their calling and/or licensed by Greater Galilee.
Reverend Thornton held several positions with Altus & Lawton Public Schools (LPS) during his over 25 years of employment. He served as a Teacher (Altus & Lawton), Coach (Baseball, Basketball, Track & Field, and Football), Counselor, LPS Assistant Superintendent and he retired from LPS as Assistant Principal of MacArthur High School.
He loved his wife and was truly a modeled father, husband, and pastor. He enjoyed telling the story how he met his wife. He loved fishing, traveling, cruising, spending time with family and his grandchildren and friends. Preaching, teaching, and living the Gospel is what he lived for. He will be missed.
Survivors include his daughter Janet Thornton Taylor (Colonel, USAF/Retired) and (son-in-law Harold), three grandchildren Brandon Jamal Taylor (wife Sarah), Elisha Brownell Taylor and Marcus Jerome Taylor. Two great-grandchildren Blayze Horne and Beaux James Taylor. Sister-in-law Benesta McMillian, Nephew Michael McMillian and (wife Cecilia). Nephew Bill Young, Nieces Kathy Williams (husband Don) and Tina Tillis (husband Jerry). Previous (son-in-law) Tabe Brownell and (wife Carmen). Reverend Thornton also leaves numerous great nieces and great nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean Thornton, his daughter Jacqueline Thornton Brownell, parents Sylvester and Ola Mae Thornton and sister Goretha Young.
Arrangements are under direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services.
The family would like to extend a Special “Thank You” to all the staff at Comanche County Memorial Hospital (CCMH), CCMH Home Health and McMahon Tomlinson Rehabilitation Center for overseeing James’s healthcare.