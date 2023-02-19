A homegoing celebration for Reverend James Edward Thornton (Pastor of Greater Galilee Baptist Church, Lawton, Oklahoma), 88, will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church, 1428 Southwest Jefferson, Lawton, Oklahoma. Rev. Thad Hall, Associate Minister and Rev. Clantford Drummond, Associate Minister of Greater Galilee Baptist Church will serve as the Officiant and Eulogist.

Public visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023 at Greater Galilee Baptist Church from 12:00 noon — 6 p.m. The Wake Hour will be from 6:00pm — 7 p.m. Saturday public visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 10:45 a.m. at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. MASK & COVID Procedures will be strictly enforced at all times.