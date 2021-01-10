Graveside service for Reva Fern Roach, 81, of Lawton will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Letitia Cemetery, east of Lawton, with Rev David McCracken pastor of New Life Assembly Of God, Cache, officiating.
On Jan. 4, 2021 was the day an era came to an end; the family of SR and Alta Shultz are all finally together in heaven.
Mrs. Roach was born in Shawnee, moved to a farm east of Lawton as a young girl with her family, who were a loving close farming family. She greatly loved all her family and was much devoted to her life growing up in the country. She met the love of her life Finas Doyle and married in October 1958, stayed married for over 54 years and raised two daughters. She and Finas owned their own business and stayed in business for 40 years when they retired in 2006. She was greatly loved and will be missed much by her family.
Survivors include her two daughters: Debbie L Wise, Lawton; and Brenda and Gary Moore, Lawton, two grandsons and their spouses: Samuel and Amy Wise, Lawton; Doyle and Kelly Wise, Fletcher; four great-grandchildren: Kassidy Wise, Brady Wise, Sydney Wise, Ayden Wise and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Albert Shultz and Charley Shultz and one sister Evelyn McQuain.
