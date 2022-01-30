A memorial home going celebration will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
The family would like to thank all guests in advance for wearing a mask and practicing social distancing as much as possible.
Lonnie was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 15, 1945 and transitioned to Heaven on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at the age of 77. He attended J.L. Forster High School and W.D. Lowe High School and AROTC — The Reserves Officers Training Corps. As a teenager and young adult Lonnie and his childhood sweetheart Diana Lynn enjoyed roller skating and swimming at Colchester Beach, dancing together to many Motown favorites, “My Girl”, “Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow”, and “At Last” by Etta James. He enjoyed all genres of music. Lonnie treasured his bongos, a gift from his dad, he played the bongos, had a band, and played his drums in both Windsor and Detroit, Michigan. After accepting the Lord, he continued playing the congas and drums at Rock Church where he pastored.
On Sept. 26, 1964 in Amherstburg, Canada, Lonnie married the love of his life Diana. From this union was born Michael Lionel Harold, Stephen Jeffrey David, Richard Eugene Clay, and his “Baby Girl” Delonne Marie Hanson. The three blessed them with 13 awesomely, amazing grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Lonnie enjoyed taking his sons to their ice-skating and hockey practices and games. He also enjoyed accompanying his daughter to her gymnastics and dancing practices. He attended his grandkids track meets, football practices, and basketball practices, school lunches and other fun things when visiting his grandkids in Virginia.
In 1977, Lonnie moved from Canada to Lawton. Diana and children joined him in 1978 starting another chapter in their lives in Lawton. They assisted Ray and Patsy Kantowski in establishing The Rock Church of Lawton. Later moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia. Submitted to training at Rock Church International under the leadership of Bishop John and Anne Gimenez, Lonnie and Diana were both ordained and returned to pastor, The New Rock Church in Lawton.
Lonnie’s pioneering spirit and servant leader’s heart led them in many areas of ministry in the community of Lawton, southwest region of Oklahoma, the state of Oklahoma, other states, also Canada, Cuba, and Israel. They established “The Hiding Place” — A home for unwed mothers and their babies, a bible training school, and other ministries.
Lonnie was an amazing pastor and mentor to many. He enjoyed making others laugh and was a handyman and had a wide range of skill sets. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandparents, father, Harold Hanson; mother, Marie Boyd; infant son, Stephen Jeffrey David Hanson.
Survived by his beautiful wife, Diana; son, Michael and wife Christine; son, Richard and wife Senta; daughter, Delonne and husband Robert; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Lettie Marie Bell and husband Bernard (Jeff); brother, Ernest Boyd. A host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, spiritual children, and grandchildren, along with many dear friends and The Rock Family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The New Rock Church, PO Box 88, Lawton, OK 73502.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com