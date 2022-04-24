Rev. Kenneth W. Cantrell was born May 6, 1927 in Brownwood, Texas to Lonnie Lee and Edna Esther (Gold) Cantrell. He died Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Oklahoma City. He and his family moved to Morgan Mill, Texas at the age of four and later to Buff Dale, Texas at the age of 12. He graduated from Stephenville High School. At the age of 18 he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Following an honorable discharge he graduated from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene Texas. He earned his Bachelor’s of Divinity and Master’s of Divinity from Southwestern Theological Seminary. While attending seminary he became the Pastor at the First Baptist Church in Eliasville, Texas and upon graduation from seminary he moved to Anna, Texas and served as the pastor of the First Baptist Church there. Following this he became the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Henrietta, Texas before moving to Lawton in 1972. During his years in Lawton he worked for the Oklahoma State Department of Human Services, retiring in 1990. He served as Interim Pastor at Letitia Baptist Church and later became the Pastor at Southside Baptist Church in Lawton. He was the oldest of five children. Of his four sisters, three of them greeted him in Heaven upon his arrival. He was the father to three children; Ronald Cantrell, Karen Krause and Norman Cantrell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first son Ronald and three sisters, Betty Lee Keller, Jackie Garrison and Jodie Pickard.
He is survived by his sister, Peggy Holder of Arizona; his daughter, Karen Krause and her spouse Ken of Arlington, Texas; his son, Norman Cantrell and his spouse Vickie Cantrell of Oklahoma City; three grandchildren: Lee Cantrell and his spouse Melodie; Hannah Cantrell, and Gaelen Hackett and her spouse Malu; and three great-grandchildren.
Kenneth was very involved in his community. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club, Knife and Fork Club, and taught Sunday School at First Baptist Lawton. He also served on the Board of Lawton Pro Musica combining his talents for administration and his love of choral music. He loved fishing and had a green thumb that showed in his flower beds and landscaping.
Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Lawton, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. His burial will be in Morgan Mill, Texas. The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.