Father Joseph Ross, a longtime priest for the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, died peacefully on May 7, 2021, in Oklahoma City. He was 76.
The Vigil service will be held at 6 p.m. May 17 at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church in Oklahoma City. The funeral Mass will be held at Noon May 18, 2021 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Archbishop Coakley presiding.
Father Ross was born Jan. 14, 1945, in Stillwater to Joe Roy and Mary Angela (Schott) Ross. He was the eldest of 10 children. He was ordained to the priesthood on Dec. 27, 1969, in Chickasha by Bishop Victor J. Reed.
Father Ross graduated from Saint Joseph Catholic High School in Chickasha before attending Saint Edward University in Austin, Texas, for one year. He entered Saint Francis de Sales Seminary in Oklahoma City in 1963. In 1966, he earned a bachelor’s degree at Immaculate Conception Seminary in Missouri. He achieved a graduate degree in sacred theology at Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome in 1970. He later earned a master’s degree in theology at the University of Notre Dame in 1979 where he also successfully completed his doctoral candidacy examinations.
Because of his long career of service, Father Ross was well known to many in the Archdiocese. His associate pastor assignments were at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Oklahoma City; Saint Thomas More Catholic Church and Saint Joseph Catholic Church, both in Norman; Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, both in Oklahoma City; Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Edmond; and lastly, Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City.
Father Ross served as pastor at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church in Norman, Christ the King Catholic Church in Oklahoma City, and finally Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Lawton. He retired in 2015 when health issues caused him to leave the work he loved.
Along with his parish priest assignments, he held positions with the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City as Director of Deacon Formation, Regional Vicar and Vicar for Ministries. He was a member of the Permanent Diaconate Committee and was elected by his peers to the Presbyteral Council. He was on the board of directors of Saint Gregory’s University and of Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School. He served in the greater community as a chaplain of the Oklahoma Air National Guard, achieving the rank of colonel.
A true gentleman scholar, Father Ross had a lifelong interest in learning. He initially studied mathematics and his many interests included history, especially ancient Roman history. He loved all manner of poetry and music. While studying in Rome at Pontifical Gregorian University, he was intensely interested in the nuances of the Catholic liturgy.
He was an ardent student of his family’s history. He also loved all manner of sports, especially anything related to Oklahoma State University. His greatest interest was serving the Catholic Church to which he dedicated his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Mary Ross, brother Jeffrey Ross and niece Gayle Ross.
He is survived by his siblings: Barbara Andrews (Jerry); Dr. James Ross (Jane); Mary Kathryn Shaw (Ted); Stephanie Edmond (Rick); Dr. William Ross (Patricia); Deborah Fleetwood (Bill); Hank Ross (Alison) and Deacon Val Ross (Terri). He was known affectionately as “Uncle Rusty” to 23 nieces and nephews and 20 great nieces and nephews.
In John 15:12, Christ stated, “This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” The family expresses our deep appreciation to the many dedicated health professionals who responded to Christ in providing loving service to our brother who himself served so many. These providers include the entire staff of Saint Ann Assisted Living Center where La Trona Fulbright and Tonja Kossi deserve special recognition. Other agencies and staff include the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City, especially Priests Nurse Suzanne Clem; Physician Housecalls and Dr. Ian Thompson; Kim Nightengale of Kindful Hospice; and all caregivers from First Call and Brightstar agencies.
Funeral and burial arrangements with Sevier Funeral Home, Chickasha. Memorial gifts may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 210 S. 7, Chickasha, OK 73018.