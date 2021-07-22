Funeral service for Rev. J.O. Howard, 89, of Lawton will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021, at The Church of God at 24th and H Ave with Rev. Ron Howard and Rev. Steve Bernard officiating.
Rev. Howard passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Lawton.
Burial will be held at Hope Cemetery, Stephens County, under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday, July 23, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
J.O. Howard was born on Jan. 30, 1932 in Duncan, to John Oscar and Sarah Frances (Dillon) Howard. He grew up in the Bray area where he attended school. He married Helen Bennett on Oct. 21, 1950 in Henrietta, Texas and they lived for 10 years in Duncan until moving to Lawton 60 years ago. J.O. was a truck driver for 17 years and a car salesman for 20 years. Having a great love for the Lord, he was the pastor of the Church of God for the last 27 years retiring just three months ago.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Helen Howard, of the home; his son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Kathie Howard, of Devol; three daughters and sons-in-law: Shirley and Jack Mullen, of Lawton; Rita and Danny Moore, of Lawton; and Pam and Ronnie Rainwater, of Pensacola, FL; eight grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Howard; Melissa and David Hardman; Sam and Amy Mullen; Shelly and Billy Flood; DJ Moore; J.O. and Chelsea Moore; Denise and Lorenzo Quezada; and Clint and Robin Jacobsma; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and 12 brothers and sisters.