Rev. Fred Ticeahkie went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2023. He lived a long, blessed life to age 75. Rev. Fred Ticeahkie was the proud son of the late Charles (Lindy) Lindberg Ticeahkie and Dorothy Maxine Johnson Ticeahkie of Lawton. He has three sisters: Daphne Ticeahkie, Diane Ticeahkie and the late Susan Ticeahkie. He was the only son. Rev. Ticeahkie attended school at Chilocco Indian School in Kay County. During his late teens he met his future wife, Rev. Janice (Haury) Ticeahkie. Rev. Ticeahkie attended UCLA. Fred attended a driving school and obtained his CDL. Fred was blessed with a gift from Ethaline Tofpi and John Haury which financed his first truck and his second truck. Fred and Jan owned ‘Ticeahkie Trucking’ for 14 years. The couple started a family in California and attended Indian Revival Center in Bell Gardens, California. The couple have been married for 53 years. Rev. Ticeahkie and his wife both attended Global University in California. When relocating back to Lawton Rev. Ticeahkie and his wife both became Ordained Assemblies of God Ministers. Rev. Ticeahkie was a proud Lakers fan and OU fan. He loved watching movies and his favorite movie was ‘Cool Hand Luke’. He loved spending time with his grandkids and teaching them how to find those ‘rare finds’. Rev. Ticeahkie was always smiling and ready for a conversation. Rev. Ticeahkie and his wife attended his home church — Comanche Reformed Church. As a family tradition he loved camping out for the yearly Comanche Nation Fair.
Rev. Ticeahkie is survived by his mother, Dorothy Maxine Ticeahkie, his two sisters: Daphne of Oklahoma City and Diane Ticeahkie of Lawton; his beloved wife, Rev. Janice Ticeahkie; children: Sandra Kay Ticeahkie, and Toqua-Hanai Ticeahkie (Sharon); three grandchildren: Tomafa-Tosiya Ticeahkie, Ahkeah Kaheeka Ticeahkie and Sutai Mia Ticeahkie of Farmington, NM; four nephews, four nieces and other. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles (Lindy) Ticeahkie, sister Susan Dextra Ticeahkie and niece Renee Zika.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 8, 2023, Comanche Nation Complex Watchetaker Hall, Lawton. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Lawton.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. — 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6, 2023, and 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Ray and Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.
A Wake will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Comanche Nation Complex Watchetaker Hall, Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie.