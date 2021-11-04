Donald James Gradney was born May 29, 1938, in Port Arthur, Texas, to his parents Lee Gradney and Dorothy Taylor Gradney.
Donald was baptized at an early age at Sixth Street Baptist Church under Pastor U.S. Kelling Jr. Donald graduated from Lincoln High School in 1957 and went on to complete a Bachelor’s of Science in Agricultural Economics at Southern University, Baton Rouge, La. (1962). While at Southern, Donald was drafted into the United States Army as a medic. He went on to complete a Masters in Economics at Prairie View A&M University, Prairie View, Texas (1965). While at Prairie View, he met and married Hannah LuGenia Jackson. From this marriage, they had two children: Leland Sanders Andre and Aprille Dawn LuGenia.
Donald began his teaching career at Langston University (1965-1970), where he taught in the Agriculture Department and was also assistant director of the Student Union. During his time at Langston, he was ordained to preach the gospel under the leadership of the Rev. Earl Jennings Perry at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. He also worked as the director of Christian Education for the Oklahoma Baptist General Convention (1972-1976). He continued active duty service in the U.S. Army Reserves as a personnel administrator serving at several duty stations before retiring at Fort Sill in 1996.
Donald married Nell Rose Antoine on Dec. 21, 1982. In 1989, they moved to Lawton and joined Bethlehem Baptist Church by letter under the Rev. J.D. Phillips, pastor, where they were dedicated and faithful members. An associate minister of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Rev. Gradney served as director of Baptist Training Union, president of the Brotherhood, The Salt Ministry, and was a Sunday School and Vacation Bible School teacher.
Donald continued working as an educator both in public institutions and also in Christian ministry. He was a certifiedw instructor of Christian Education for the Western District, National Baptist Convention. He also worked as the director of Christian Education at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lawton, (2000-2005). He had many community involvements including Lawton City-Wide Brotherhood, Lawton Interdenominational Ministers Alliance, Cameron Campus Ministries, Great Plains Improvement Foundation and the NAACP, to name a few. He served as a volunteer chaplain for Southwest Medical Center and chaplain at Lawton Correctional Facility.
The Rev. Donald Gradney was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Nathan, Leroy, and Richard; and one sister, Patricia Guidry.
He leaves to cherish his memory one son, Leland Gradney (Yolonda) of Lawton; one daughter, Aprille Dawn Gradney of Guthrie; and one stepdaughter Nicole Allen-Fisher (Jason) of Oklahoma City; three brothers: Herman (Connie) Gradney of Beaumont, Texas, Walter Gradney of Port Arthur, Texas, and Kenneth Nolan Gradney of Anahuac, Texas; two sisters: Geraldine Robinson of Port Arthur, Texas, and Lois Green of Port Arthur, Texas; four grandchildren: Talor Dawn Gradney, Janel Kyllene Andrews, Lazaveon Charles Gradney and Jackson Lamar Gradney; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousin.