On the morning of Saturday, March 7, 2020 Rev. David Ray Harjo went to his heavenly home with his wife, Aneeda Rae Harjo and daughters by his side.
Funeral for Rev. David Ray Harjo, 62, will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at United Methodist Church of Apache, officiated by Tina Baker with Clifford Quoyah, Jimmy Caddo and Rev. Monroe Tsatoke assisting. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery under direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home on Tuesday 3 to 5 p.m.
What an awesome celebration he is having with family in heaven. Most of all with his Savior Jesus Christ! David was a loving husband, dad, grandpa and great grandpa to his family. David’s love for the Lord caused him to preach the gospel to many. He was a member of the Seminole Tribe of Oklahoma. David began attending United Methodist Church of Apache with the late Reverend Bill Littlesun who mentored and taught him God’s spiritual ways. David was a pastor of the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference and he also attended Southern Methodist University at the Perkins School of Theology. David pastored Cache Creek, Petarsy, Little Washita, United Methodist Church of Apache, and Mt. Scott Comanche. David started pastoring Fellowship Church. David led many souls to the Lord and many were healed through his ministry. David’s favorite scripture he was inspired by was Mark 11:23 & 24.
He was born January 31, 1958 in Talihina, Oklahoma to Emma Harjo. David was raised by his grandmother, Wisey Emarthle. David was called by his Seminole name “Cvfe” (rabbit) as a young boy. David attended Sequoyah Indian School in Tahliquah, he graduated from Konawa High School and graduated Cameron University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology. David met and fell in love with the love of his life, Aneeda Ray Big Bow. They were married for 38 years. David loved having Bible Study in his home with the Fellowship Church.
David loved sports. He was a fan and liked watching the Dallas Cowboys, OU Football and the Oklahoma City Thunder play. He enjoyed watching Gun Smoke, Bonanza and other western movies. He loved taking his grandchildren fishing during the summer. He loved going to the American Indian Exposition Parade and putting his late father-in-law Nelson Big Bow’s camp up during the Indian Expo. He loved going to the Dollar Store on Saturday mornings to buy ‘Sissy” cereal for Sunday morning before attending church. He didn’t spare the rod with his kids and grandkids had no rod because he loved them very much. His dream car was a 72 Chevy short bed pickup and now he is driving it.
David is survived by: his wife Aneeda Harjo of the home, daughter, Julie and Mike Ellsworth of Phoenix, daughter, Christie Harjo of Seminole; sons, Nelson and Shannon Tsatoke of Lawton, and Cody Doyebi of the home; grandchildren; Ashlynn, Caleb, Elisha, Matthew, Yannah, David, Nigel, Nommi “Sissy”; great grandson Anthony Sims. Uncle Frank Harjo, aunt “Sister” Lucy Tiger who loved and supported him his whole life; nieces and nephews Jennifer, Kim and Jeremy; great nephew Afvske.; special son and daughter Sean and Shannon; special niece Angela, special longtime friend and brother in law Danny.
Proceeded in death by Emma Harjo, Wisely Emarthle and Angela Spencer “Bockie”.