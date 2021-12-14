Rev. Charles E. Watson, age 84 of Chickasha, was born the son of Al and Gladys (Drew) Watson on April 15, 1937, in Los Angeles, CA. He died Dec. 11, 2021 in Oklahoma City.
Charles graduated from Lawton High School. He attended Oklahoma City University, Southwestern State University, and graduated from East Central State University. He also attended Perkins School of Theology and Phillips Seminary. Charles had a long career of service in ministry in the Methodist Church spanning over 50 years in numerous towns throughout central and western Oklahoma. While fulfilling this role, his ministry also led him to being involved in many other areas of service. He was actively involved in youth camps in roles such as the dean or a counselor. He served on many church committees and boards, serving in roles such as chairman, secretary, or a member of the board. He also was involved with the Wichita Mountains Easter Pageant serving in various ways for many years. Charles was very active in the Boy Scouts. His ministry in scouting spanned over 40 years, serving in many roles and receiving numerous honors and awards. He also volunteered and served with numerous community organizations including being Santa in many communities.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents: Al and Gladys Watson, step-father Samuel Ratner, and brother Carl Watson.
He is survived by his wife, Ila May Watson; sons: Mark, Christopher, and David Watson; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Roy Watson; sister, Betty Watson.
Arrangements for cremation are with McRay Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date.