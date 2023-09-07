Funeral Service for Rev. Carlton Campbell will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Calvary Baptist Church, Walters, with Pastor Roger Snow officiating. Burial is under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at evening from 6-8:00 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Walters Cemetery Association.
Carlton Edgar Campbell was born to Clifford Carlton and Eleanor M. (Gordon) Campbell on Sept. 6, 1932 in Gouldsboro, ME and departed this life in Lawton on Sept. 4, 2023 at the age of 90 years, 11 months and 29 days.
Carlton grew up in Elsworth, ME. He learned the trade of carpentry while spending much of his mid to late teens with his Uncle Sumner Gordon. He then joined the United States Air Force, serving his country honorably from 1950 to 1970. His 20-year career included stints in Maine, Canada, Korea, Vietnam Louisiana and finally Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, TX, where he would retire.
Carlton married Frances Marie “Fran” Strange on April 12, 1952 at Hope, AR. They eventually made Walters their home while he finished his military career and then began preaching at Calvary Baptist Church in Walters from 1970-1980. She preceded him in death in 1990. He also pastored at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lawton and then at Richard Spur Baptist Church in rural Elgin for many years, all the while taking care of his many rental properties. He married Carol Lynette (Skinner) Burns on July 3, 1992 at Walters. The couple continued making Walters their home and enjoyed 31 years together.
Carlton was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. He enjoyed visiting and fellowshipping with believers and had a passion for preaching God’s word. He also enjoyed eating at Red Lobster, doing carpentry, swimming, photography and loved newborn babies.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Eleanor Campbell; his brother, Roland Campbell; his daughter, Jereida Savell; and a grandson, Curtis Frank Henderson.
Survivors include his wife, Carol, of the home; four children: Belinda Mohr of Canton, OH, Pamela Fain of Walters, Carlton Edgar Campbell, Jr. of Walters and Shan Jacob Campbell of Lawton; three step-daughters: Renee Graham of Colorado Springs, CO, Tammi and Jeff Sheive of Elgin, OK Toni and Alan Teppert of Powell, WY; a brother and two sisters, Kendall Campbell of Main, Patricia Gordon of Maine, and Sharon Rice of Florida; 15 grandchildren: Raleigh, Amy, Calvin, Jennifer, Penny Kay, Clifford Levi, Isaiah, Amelia, Andrea, Lauri, Brandyn, Nathen, Britani, Kassi and Jami; numerous great and great great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.