Funeral Service for Rev. Arthur Blount will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church Carnegie, Oklahoma.
Viewing will be Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 8p.m. at Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, Oklahoma
There will be a private family interment at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Carnegie Cemetery, Carnegie, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to First Baptist Church, Carnegie, OK or Gideon’s International.
Services are under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, Oklahoma.