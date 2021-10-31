Retired (Sgt. First Class) John Henry ‘Pops’ Morrow, age 82, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
John was born on June 9, 1939 to the union of Willie and Bernice (Hinton) Morrow in Northport, Alabama. Early in life John accepted Christ at Springhill A.M.E. Zion Church in Northport, Alabama. He was a simple, honest, trustworthy, and humble man with an infectious smile and personality. He had the gift of gab that family and friends depended on when seeking him out for advice because everyone knew he was going to hear you out and give you his straight-up opinion with no chaser. He never met a stranger because after only a brief conversation he considered them friends. Nothing meant more to him than providing for and making memories with the people he loved. John served 20 years in the U.S. Army. During his military career Sgt. First Class (Retired) John Morrow received many accolades and honors to include National Defense Service Medal, 2 Vietnam Campaign Medals, Army Commendation Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal. Later, he worked at Goodyear until his retirement. During his retirement he enjoyed traveling, spending time talking with his family, and watching sports especially his beloved Alabama “Roll Tide” college football games. He was our guiding light, leader, role model, mentor, constant encourager, protector, and champion. He will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. He will live in our hearts forever.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters: Deborah Silvers of Little Elm, TX from his union to Ruth (Meriweather) Morrow; Veronica Michele Morrow (Carl) of Lawton and Pamela (Roderick) Slaughter of Lawton, from his union to Ora (Washington) Morrow; his sister, Lula Cargill, of Atlanta, GA; his brothers: Jimmy (Linda) Morrow of Acworth, GA; Larry Morrow of Atlanta, GA, and Willie James Morrow of Tuscaloosa, AL; his grandchildren: Demetrius Morrow; LaTerrica Silvers; Porsche Morrow; Porsha Silvers; Lemont (Megan) Pender; Jarin Slaughter; Briana Slaughter, and Kenneth Muhammad; his great-grandchildren: Talia Stephen; Ja’Vion Pender; Elijah Pender; Mia Pender; and Emmory Terrell; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
His loving parents, father Willie Morrow, and mother Bernice Morrow preceded him in death.
Funeral services for Retired (Sgt. First Class) John Henry Morrow (Pops) will be on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will have a visitation on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com