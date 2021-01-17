Funeral service for retired Sgt. First Class Charles Ray Hinson will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Rose Hill Church of Christ with Bro. Leotis Willis, minister, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, Oklahoma, under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
Retired Sgt. First Class Charles Ray Hinson, 67, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Lawton. Charles Ray Hinson, of Lawton, Oklahoma, was born on March 3, 1953, in Orange, Texas, to Robert Earl Hinson Sr. and Katherine (Thomas) Hinson. Charles married Normanda Irene Bartley on Aug. 12, 1974. Normanda passed away July 4, 2020.
Charles attended Lutcher Stark High School in Orange, Texas, and graduated in 1971. Later he attended Blinn Jr. College in Brenham, Texas, received an Associate in General Studies in December 1972. Afterwards, Charles attended Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, and graduated in June 1976 with a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education.
In November 1977, Charles Ray Hinson enlisted in the United States Army. Charles served faithfully until his retirement in November 1998 and retired as a sergeant first class. Sgt. First Class Hinson contributed to the defense of the United States of America by serving as a light wheel vehicle mechanic, artillery mechanic and infantryman. He held the following positions: company motor sergeant, battalion motor sergeant, advance instruction trainee and infantry instructor.
After serving in the military, Sgt. First Class Charles Hinson worked at the Texas Youth Commission as a juvenile correctional officer V for about 10 years. Later he worked at Wackenhut Lawton Correctional Facility as a correctional officer until he retired to care for his wife.
He leaves to cherish his memories five children: Dwight Hinson (Addie) of Ames, Iowa; Eric Hinson (Jessica) of El Paso, Texas, Renee Edmond of Houston, Texas; Brian Hinson (Heather) of Norman, Oklahoma, Angel Copeland (Micah) of Lawton, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren: Marques Hinson, Nyla Hinson, Kaden Rai Hawkins, Jabari Hinson, Kaden Michael Wallace, Jordyn Hinson, Noelle Hinson; six siblings: Rev. John Earl Hinson Sr., Alice Hinson, Paul Hinson (Stephanie), Brenda Kay Grimble, Kirklan (Queenie) Hinson all of Orange, Texas and Christopher Hinson of Houston, Texas, as well as a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
