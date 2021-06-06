Memorial service for retired Maj. Ernest Allen Rhodes will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 9 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Vivian Garza, pastor, Antioch Baptist Church, Chattanooga, officiating.
Following the memorial service, military honors will be rendered at Sunset Memorial Gardens at retired Maj. Ernest Allen Rhodes’ gravesite.
The memorial service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Retired Maj. Ernest Allen Rhodes passed away Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Lawton at the age of 72.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com