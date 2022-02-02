Memorial service for retired Lt. Colonel James “Jim” Lewis Thompson, 98, of Lawton will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Devon Reynolds, pastor, of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Pastor Scott Patton, of Indiahoma Baptist Church, and Sgt. First Class Ricky Lobo, officiating.
Mr. Thompson passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 in Lawton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Burial with full military honors will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
A special visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home, weather permitting. Please contact the funeral home at 580-353-2940 before coming.
Jim was born on Nov. 22, 1923 in Cross County, near Wynne, Arkansas to Jvan S. and Henry Etta (Lewis) Thompson. He graduated from Hillman High School and attended Arkansas State College in Jonesboro, Arkansas. He joined the United States Army in July of 1943 at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. Lt. Colonel Thompson was a veteran of WWII European Theater of Operations, the Korean War, and Vietnam for which he was awarded 12 Campaign Stars. His other military decorations include three Bronze Star Medals with “V” Device, two Army Commendation Medals, Air Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. He was awarded a Battlefield Commission during the Korean War and was active in the National Order of Battlefield Commissions.
Lt. Colonel Thompson established and operated an Auction and Real Estate Business for 20 years in Lawton. He served on the Board of Directors and was President of the Oklahoma State Auctioneers Association. Jim was inducted into the Oklahoma State Auctioneers Hall of Fame in 1990. He was a Methodist and was a Past Chairman of the Administrative Board for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He served as Chairman on the Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery Board for many years and was active in several local square dance clubs and charitable activities.
He married Mary Klein in June of 1944 in Muskogee. She passed away in February of 1990. He later married Jean Reed in December of 1990. She passed away in December of 2013.
He is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law: Jimmie and Robert Bryant, of Woodbridge, VA and Mary Etta and Wayne Bales, of Indiahoma; his step daughter, Penny Hill, of Lawton; his step son, Gordon Reed, and wife, Cristina, of Garland, TX; his brother and sister-in-law, Butch and Pam Thompson, of Arkansas; his granddaughters and their spouses: Andrea Bryant; Stacey King and John Deluca; Nicole and John Brown; Britney Smith; and Shaylin and Paddy Gartlan; his great-grandchildren: Matthew Brown; Bryson Smith; Alexis Shaver; Kassadee Clay; Maddison Clay; Jackson Hale, and Victoria Gartlan; one great great-grandson, Jacoby Clay; numerous cousins in Mississippi; and a world of loving friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wives, Mary Thompson and Jean Thompson; and a special friend, Florence Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.