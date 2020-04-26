Retired Lieutenant Colonel David Colquitte Smallwood passed away peacefully among friends on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at age 76 years, after a long battle with cancer. Place of internment will be at the Mission Cemetery South, San Antonio, Texas under the direction of the Neptune Society Cremation. No services are scheduled at this time. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. He was born April 1, 1944 in Paris, Texas to Willie Colquitte and Helen Brewer Smallwood. His family traveled extensively ,so he was home schooled until high school, in which he attended public schools. He graduated from Trinity University with a BA degree and two master degrees, and he was commissioned a Second Lieutenant, United States Army Medical Service Corps. Somehow, between Trinity University and active military duty he taught English classes for medical students at the Medical School in Mexico City, Mexico and played minor league baseball for an Arkansas team.
Upon active duty he served in the Continental United States, Thailand, and two tours in Vietnam. As a result of his service special assignments he was selected by name as Aide to two General Officers and travelled extensively in Western Europe and the far East. He attended the Medical Supply and Services Course, AMEDD Orientation Course and AMEDD Advance Officer Course. He retired at Fort Sill, OK in 1988 with over 20 years service. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal w/OLC, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/Four Bronze Service Stars, Humanitarian Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/Ten Year Device, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, and Vietnam Campaign Medal.
While stationed at Fort Sill, he became involved in the Lawton/Fort Sill community, both as a participant in and supporter of numerous organizations, plus establishing lasting friendships. After his retirement he returned to his home town in San Antonio, Texas, where he had business interests and to take care of his mother. Maintaining a residence in Lawton, he divided his time monthly, between the two locations to attend events, activities, organizations and visit with friends. David was an intelligent, kind, gentile, generous man and a true friend to all who accepted his friendship. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willi Coquitte and Helen Brewer Smallwood. He is survived by his many longtime friends, in which some considered David same as family, in Lawton, Oklahoma, Dallas, Texas, and San Antonio, Texas. Surely, there are many others he made during his military service and extensive travels. In lieu of flowers, David would have recommended helping a friend or a person in need.