Funeral for retired First Sgt. Charles M. Sutterfield will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at First Baptist West, Lawton, Oklahoma.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The service may be viewed by following the YouTube live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com
The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Retired First Sgt. Charles M. Sutterfield, 73, Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in Lawton. He was born July 30, 1947 in Wayne, Oklahoma to Floyd and Bessie (Risenhoover) Sutterfield. Charles grew up in Wayne, Oklahoma and graduated from high school there with a class of 33 students. He married Shirley Kay Cole on November 4, 1967 in Konawa, Oklahoma. Shirley passed away on July 5, 1986. Charles later married Esther Lataine Moore on October 16, 1987 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He was enrolled at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma when he decided to serve his country by joining the United States Army. He was in the Army for 22 years until his retirement on December 31, 1989. Charles was a Vietnam veteran and earned the following awards while serving; Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/Second Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal w/five Bronze Service Stars, Army Good Conduct Medal-7, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon w/Numeral Two, Sharpshooter (rifle M16), Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-4, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal, First Class, Overseas Service Bars-2 and the Army Achievement Medal. Following Charles’ military career he held several different jobs before beginning his employment at the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission where he stayed until his retirement from that position.
Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife, Esther, in their motor home across the country visiting family and friends and other sites. He enjoyed reading, especially his bible and science fiction, using his kindle, spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, playing games and putting puzzles together. Charles was very active at First Baptist West in Lawton and taught a Sunday school class there. Charles was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather who was known for his patience and caring, big heart. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Charles is survived by his wife of the home, three sons, Richard Hudson and wife Terri Lynch of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Robert Hudson and Sherri Stover of Cache, Oklahoma, Charles K. Sutterfield and wife Kristina of Palmetto, Florida, four daughters, Roselynn Macias and husband Manuel of Lawton, Oklahoma, Raylene Richardson and husband William of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Stella Hinkson and husband Julio of Killeen, Texas, Jacqulynn Idzior and husband Bob of Clinton Township, Michigan, 14 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one brother, Dexter Sutterfield of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, two sisters, Shirley Ruth Byers and husband Johnnie of Comanche, Oklahoma and Carolyn Watkins and husband Jim of Stillwater, Oklahoma and other nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, one brother, Don Sutterfield, and great granddaughter, Mila Macias.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist West, 7302 Cache Road, Lawton, OK 73505 or by going to www.firstbaptistwest.com.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com