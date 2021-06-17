Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Murphy peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones on June 8, 2021, at the Wilkins Health Community in Duncan, where he had resided for the past year.
Bob was born on June 15, 1929, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Edna Murphy. He graduated from Belvidere High School in New Jersey in 1947. Soon after he enlisted in the Army. His military career began when he was stationed in Japan where he served with the 7th Infantry Division. In 1950 he transferred to the 25th Infantry Division and was deployed to Korea where he then fought in the conflict. In 1952 he was stationed in Austria where he met his wife-to-be, Renate Moyses. In 1966 he was then deployed to Vietnam where he served two tours. During the second deployment, he was wounded and awarded the Bronze Star for Bravery and the Purple Heart. He retired as a Command Sgt. Maj. in 1971 moving his family to Oklahoma. After retirement he worked as an insurance salesman. He enjoyed hunting, jogging, and growing is vegetable gardens. Later in life he enjoyed going to the casinos and meeting for coffee with his fellow retirees. He loved spending time with his family and cats and sharing his life stories.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife Renate and daughter Sharon.
He is survived by daughter, Edna Schuligoj and her husband Peter of Portland, Texas; daughter, Iris Lumpkin and husband John of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Teresa Mcquaide of Lawton; and son, Thomas Murphy and daughter-in-law, Tina of Heartland, Texas; six grandchildren: Rob Nevius, Anna Porter, John Lumpkin Jr., Katie Sweat, Murphy Yawn, and Megan Murphy and five great-grandchildren: Natalie Nevius, Liam Porter, Ashlyn Porter, Lexi Porter, and Cora Sweat. He also leaves behind his favorite in-laws, Walter and Pauline Klaffenboeck and Goddaughter Kristina Klaffenboeck.
Special thanks to Wilkins, Comfort Hands, and the VA for providing such compassionate care.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Whinery Huddleston Funeral Home located at 6210 NW Cache Rd., Lawton, Oklahoma 73505