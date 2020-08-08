Funeral services for retired Army Command Sergeant Major Frank J. Rankins, 81, will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 1 pm., at Bethlehem Baptist Church—Lawton, with Dr. Willie B. Smith, Jr., officiating.
CSM Rankins departed this life to his heavenly home on Monday, August 3, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma to join his late wife Emma L. Rankins "Polly". Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 at Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, Oklahoma under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
He was born on October 9, 1938 to Herndon Rankins Sr. and Hilma (Holt) Rankins in Monroe County, Alabama. He was the third of eight children. A retired Army veteran, he served honorably and attained the highest enlisted rank in the military as Command Sergeant Major earning numerous accolades, awards, honors and medals during his career. He was a member of Bethlehem where he served as a deacon and trustee for many years.
Cherishing his memory are the survivors: His siblings: Willie (Jap) Rankins and Linda Rankins; his children: Gwendolyn Young, Marilyn Holloway (Stanley Wiley), Carolyn Coleman ( Rodney Coleman), Sandra Billups, Anthony Rankins (Deanne Rankins), Brenda Rankins, and Linda Rankins; his grandchildren: Benjamin Young (Natalie Young), Lanita Schooler, Latosha Schooler, Porsha Coleman, Latiesha Handie (Dewayne Handie), Jadon Rankins, Leandra Martinez, D'Angelo Rankins (Rebecca Salinas), Marshaye Duncan (Norris Duncan); his great grandchildren: Carmen, Caleb, Rion, Kelvin, Kobe, LaStarr, Keagan, Tyanna, Damien and Emma, Dereon; a host of nephews, nieces, his in-laws, close friends and; his companion for the past 20 years: Etta Carr and her children: Jeff and Charlie.