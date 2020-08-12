Retired Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Jimmy Lee Mabry, age 81, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Jimmy was born on May 23, 1939 to Johnnie Mabry and Aggie Lee (Ivory) Mabry in Birmingham, Alabama. Jimmy attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and earned his Associate Degree from Hawaii Pacific College in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was united in Holy Matrimony to Barbara Ann (Cunningham) Mabry on August 16, 1967 and the couple had their only child, Major (Retired) Darryl DeWayne Mabry. The Mabry Family took on traveling as Jimmy was a dedicated member of the United States Army. After completing the Command Sergeant Major Academy in El Paso, Texas the family reflects on memories from their extensive travel to Germany, Hawaii, Texas and Korea. In the year 1979, the Mabry Family selected Lawton, Oklahoma to be their forever home. Jimmy was a social, active man who was deeply involved in community advocacy for the majority of his life. He enjoyed spending time with family and his dogs. His family and friends always will remember him as a quiet but strong-minded man; a man that was caring and loving to all. Aside from his family, Jimmy’s greatest devotion was to the military. During his military career, CSM (Retired) Jimmy Lee Mabry earned many accolades and awards including the Purple Heart, Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal w/Silver (OLC), National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and as well as numerous other service awards.
Jimmy’s legacy will be honored by his beautiful wife, Barbara Ann (Cunningham) Mabry of Lawton, Oklahoma; his son, Major (Retired) Darryl DeWayne Mabry (Lorraine Mabry) of Lawton, Oklahoma; his two gorgeous granddaughters: Bryanna M. Mabry of Richardson Texas, Beyonce’ M. Mabry of Langston, Oklahoma; his cousin, Princella Gale of Birmingham, Alabama; and a host of cousins and dear-in-laws of Birmingham, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his loving mother, Aggie Lee (Ivory) Mabry; his father, Johnnie Mabry; his beloved mother-in-law, Merelene C. King; and a nephew, Cedric Johnson.
Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Mabry will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, interment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
