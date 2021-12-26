Retired Chief Warrant Officer Richard L. “Roby” Roberts passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 .
Roby was born on Nov. 16, 1934 in Atkinson, Nebraska to Fred and Marian Roberts. He enlisted in the United States Army in February of 1955. He retired in February of 1981 at Fort Sill and worked civil service at Fort Sill until his retirement in 1997. He married Estle “Betty” Templeton on July 27, 1962 in Bad Toelz, Germany. She had two children from a previous marriage, Tamma J. Brous and Harold R. Templeton both of Lawton. Two more children, Fred J. Roberts of Ponca City and Mary K. Otto of Burkburnett, Texas. They had six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. His hobby was woodworking.
Roby was stationed in Korea, Germany and Vietnam. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Service, Air Medal, Good Conduct, National Defense, Vietnam Service and the Vietnam Campaign Medals. He was a member of Mount Scott Masonic Lodge, The Guthrie Scottish Rites, The Honorable Order of Saint Barbara and the Shriners. He was the Shrine clown “Happy” for 25 years. He was a Scout Leader (Webelos) and a kids baseball coach. After his retirement in 1997, he started volunteering for the Fort Sill VA Clinic, in 2001 he started at the VA National Cemetery and in 2005 at the VA Center. He had over 13,000 hours of volunteer time.
Survivors include his wife of the home; four children; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild; three sisters: Patricia J. Butterfield of Kearney, NE; Marian C. King of Lawton and Ramona J. Scott of Denver and one brother, Garrold Roberts of Denton, TX.
He was preceded in death by bis parents and a brother.
A celebration of life for retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard L. “Roby” Roberts will be on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Whinery-Huddleston Chapel, inurnment will follow at Fort Sill National Cemetery at 2 p.m.