Funeral services for Retired, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Major George C. Rogers Jr., age 92, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Union Baptist Church (1601 SW Dr. Charles Whitlow Avenue) in Lawton.
Viewing and visitation will be at 4 p.m.- 6 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue) in Lawton.
Command Sgt. Maj. Rogers passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021. Burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at Fort Sill National Cemetery, in Elgin, under the direction of Howard-Harris Funeral Services-Lawton.
George Curtis Rogers Jr., was born the only child to George Curtis Rogers Sr. and Catherine Porter Rogers on March 26, 1929, in Memphis TN. He married Bernell Stevenson Nov. 4, 1954, and together they had eight children: Cynthia, Belinda, Marvin, Evelyn, George, Sheila, Walter and Sharon.
George enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1947. He served as a Buffalo Soldier until President Harry Truman desegregated the military in 1948. He fought in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired in Lawton, in 1978 having served his country honorably for 30 years and achieving the rank of Command Sergeant Major. After military service, he worked for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company where he never missed a day of work in 15 years.
After his extensive career in the workforce, Command Sgt. Maj. Rogers enjoyed his retirement and was active in the Lawton Community. He was a member of Union Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, assistant Sunday School Superintendent, and Trustee. He also served on the finance committee. He enjoyed going on daily walks with his friends, watching football, helping others and spending time with his family and friends. He was a recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award and the Quilt of Valor. He was a member of the Vietnam Veteran’s of American Chapter 751, Lions Club International, Buffalo Soldiers Association, Command Sergeant Major’s Association, and a Silver Life Member of the NAACP.
He was known for his sense of humor and compassion. He never met a stranger and touched the lives of many with his generosity and kindness.
He is survived by his wife, Bernell Rogers of 67 years and eight children: Cynthia Montgomery (Elmer) of San Antonio, TX; Belinda Anderson (Lynn) of Lawton; Marvin Rogers of Lawton; Evelyn Johnson (Anthony) of Olathe, KS; George C. Rogers III (Lasonia) of Lawton; Sheila Qualls (Kendall) of Medina, MN; Walter P. Rogers Sr. (Iris) of San Antonio, TX and Sharon Rogers of Lawton; 22 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents.