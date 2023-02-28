HOBART — Word has been received of the passing of Retha Lee, 83, of Hobart, Oklahoma.
Mrs. Lee passed away on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, in Lawton.
She was born to Vinon and Effie O’Pry on March 12, 1939, at her grandparent’s farm southeast of Mountain View, Oklahoma. Retha grew up in the Saddle Mountain and Meers area and attended school in both Cache and Elgin. After graduating with the Elgin Class of 1956, she went to work at a local bank and continued working as a bookkeeper and accountant throughout her life.
Retha married the love of her life, Bobby ‘Bob’ Gene Lee on Jan. 30, 1963, in Burkburnett, Texas. They were married for 55½ years before Bob passed away in 2018. To this marriage, two children were born, Susan and Robert. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her children, Susan Lee and Robert Lee and Lisa; a sister, Coweta Lee; a brother-in-law, Clarence Wayne and wife, MaryAnn Lee; nieces: Charla, Karen, and Anna; nephews: Joe, Craig, Steven, and Kendall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vinon and Effie O’Pry; husband, Bob Lee; brother-in-law, Joe Bill Lee; sister-in-law and husband, Ina Mae and Gil Turner; and niece, Pam.
A private service will be held under the direction of Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made in Retha’s memory to any organization of choice.