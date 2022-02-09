Reta Faye Danna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and devout Jehovah’s Witness. After a beautiful life, she passed away on Feb. 2, 2022 at the age of 82.
She was born on Feb. 25, 1939 to Bernie Green and Ollie Fay Bookman in Lawton. After graduating Frederick Douglass High School she married the love of her life, James Lee Danna in 1954. Their marriage blessed them with five children: Debra, Myron, Melvin, Vincent, and Donald.
Reta worked in retail, and also became a successful entrepreneur, owning and operating a Hair Salon and later a Daycare. Reta loved life and enjoyed helping others. She was smart, strong, and always enjoyed a good laugh.
Honoring her legacy, Reta is survived by sons: Vincent and Donald; grandson, Dhijuan; granddaughters: Lakenya and Dana; great-grandchildren: Allegra, LaMiya, Laylonnie, Asia, Aliya, Jada, Jennifer, Nehemiah, Nathalia; and great great-grandson, August.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Danna; daughter, Debra; sons, Melvin and Myron; and brother, Donald Ray.
Viewing will be Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home. There will be a Graveside Memorial on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, 2648 N.E. Jake Dunn Rd. Elgin, OK 73538.