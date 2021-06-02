Renee Climer Zuk, age 56, of Oklahoma City, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 27, 2021.
Renee was born on May 6, l965, in Lawton. She was a proud member of the Comanche Tribe. She attended Putnam City North High School and graduated in 1983. She attended UCO in Edmond. She worked in sales and network marketing for many years and operated her own business until she retired. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Renee is survived by her two children: Zachary Zuk and Zoie Zuk of Oklahoma City; her mother, Daphne Ticeahkie of Oklahoma City; her grandmother, Dorothy Ticeahkie of Lawton; and her sisters, Catherine Denney of Weatherford, and Erica Bread of Elgin, and her brother, Joey Bread of Norman, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Renee was preceded in death by her fathers, James Climer and Donald Bread, her grandparents, Charles Lindy Ticeahkie, Charles and Evelyn Bread, Ruth Taylor Tingley and Jess Climer.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 4, 2021 at Comanche Nation Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Ticeahkie, Rev. Jan Ticeahkie and Rev. Sandy Ticeahkie officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday June 4, 2021 at the funeral home.