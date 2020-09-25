Funeral Mass for Renee C. Rodgers Karczewski, 46, Lawton, will be at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Rev. Philip Seeton, Pastor officiating.
Entombment will follow in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum at Sunset Memorial Gardens under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Renee Karczewski, mother of two children, passed away at the age of 46 in Lawton.
Renee was born to Larry and Sally (Klosterman) Aller on August 30, 1974, in Coldwater, Ohio and was “One of the most beautiful babies her mother has ever seen.” Renee lived in various places growing up since her dad was in the Army but she considered Lawton her home. She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1992 and went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Cameron University. She continued to work hard to further her education and later received two master’s degrees, one in Educational Leadership and the other in Early Childhood Development. She started her career as a pre-kindergarten teacher with Lawton Public Schools and later became the site director of Columbia College at Fort Sill, Oklahoma before advancing to the regional director for the military region. Renee was proud to be able to help so many military families achieve their goal of obtaining college degrees and helping them build a foundation for their future.
On January 2, 1999, Renee married Richard “ReRe” Rodgers. From this union they had two beautiful children, Braden and Alissa. Renee loved her kids dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Even though ReRe and Renee would eventually part ways, they remained friends and were both committed to being involved in the lives of their kids. She married Paul Karczewski on September 3, 2016.
Renee was a free spirit and was always up for having a good time with her friends and family. Oftentimes, you could find her searching for a great deal at Goodwill or other retail stores. She also enjoyed going on family vacations, taking outings with friends, and exploring new places with her kids. She loved murder mystery parties, family events, but mostly she loved her kids and being with them.
Renee is survived by her husband, Paul and two children, Braden and Alissa, parents, Larry and Sally Aller, siblings, Rachel Hamilton (husband Sean) of Cache, Oklahoma and Ryan Aller (wife Kourtney) of Piedmont, Oklahoma, paternal grandmother, Claris Aller, several nieces, nephews, and many special friends who are considered like family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Maurice and Helen (Uhlenhake) Klosterman and paternal grandfather, James Aller.
Memorial contributions may be made to a scholarship fund for her children at GoFund me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/renee-karczewski-memorial-fund
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com