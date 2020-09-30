Funeral services for Rene’ Darlene Gardner will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Friendship Pentecostal Holiness Church (1408 SW Pennsylvania) in Lawton, with Pastor Annie Moore, officiating.
Viewing/Visitation: 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, October 1, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C” Avenue)--Lawton.
Rene’ Darlene Gardner passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Lawton. Funeral services and inurnment is under the directions of Howard-Harris Funeral Services—Lawton.
She was born February 28, 1961 in Clarendon, Texas. After moving to Lawton, from Amarillo, Texas Renee’ worked as a caregiver until her health failed. Rene’ took joy in caring for her beloved Chihuahua’s Ladybug and Scrappy, and loved planting flowers and caring for plants. She had a green thumb out of this world.
Renee is surived by her significant other, Milton Hammons of Lawton, OK; her brother, Michael Gardner, of Lawton; her sisters: Debra Harper, Vanessa Simmons and her husband, Houston, Francine Lopez and her husband, Edwin, and Ursula Williams all of Lawton; and Michelle Johnson of Charleston, SC and many nephews, nieces and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Martha B. Gardner and Vernon Moore; two brothers, Wesley Gardner and Mitchell King; and a sister, Donna Crews.