Reginald Van Shorter passed away at the age of 44 on Oct. 28, 2022 at Emory University Hospital in Decater, Georgia from a brief fight with cancer. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Ronald Shorter and Cassandra Shorter (Sanders) on Jan. 29, 1978.

Fondly called Reggie Regg, by his family and close friends, he was beloved by his family. He was just eight when his mother relocated to Austin, Texas, where he attended elementary and middle school. Reggie relocated to Lawton as a teen where he attended Great Plains Vocational School and studied masonry and carpentry. He loved martial arts and was an avid Bruce Lee fan.