Reginald Van Shorter passed away at the age of 44 on Oct. 28, 2022 at Emory University Hospital in Decater, Georgia from a brief fight with cancer. He was born in Tacoma, Washington, to Ronald Shorter and Cassandra Shorter (Sanders) on Jan. 29, 1978.
Fondly called Reggie Regg, by his family and close friends, he was beloved by his family. He was just eight when his mother relocated to Austin, Texas, where he attended elementary and middle school. Reggie relocated to Lawton as a teen where he attended Great Plains Vocational School and studied masonry and carpentry. He loved martial arts and was an avid Bruce Lee fan.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Cassandra McMath; grandparents, and one brother.
Reggie was a humble soul who loved his family and the Lord. He accepted Christ at a young age and faithfully continued his Christian walk up until his death.
He leaves to mourn his death, his birth father Ronald Shorter; a bonus dad, Tommie F. McMath, whom he respected and adored; a brother, Chauncy Sanders; a sister, Brittania Shorter; a beloved nephew Anthony Broussard III, uncles, aunts and several cousins.
2Timothy 4: 7-8
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day--and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.