FLETCHER — Regina N. Vantine, 77, died at Duncan Regional Hospital on Dec. 6, 2020. Private family interment will be held in the Fletcher Cemetery under direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 and Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Mrs. Vantine was born March 14, 1943 in Chickasha, the daughter of Lenton Eugene Roach and Edith Mae Baker. She was raised by her mother and step-father, Melvin Leon Austin.
Her early childhood was spent in Apache. In the early 1950s, the Austins moved to the Letitia Community and lived on rented farms north of Pumpkin Center. In 1957, they purchased 160 acres on the southwest corner of Highway 65 and Cache Road.
She attended Fairview School and went on to graduate from Central High School in 1961.
Her courtship with John Vantine, who lived down the road from the Austins, began in 1957.
John and Regina wrote letters back and forth during his time in the Navy and planned to marry upon his return. Eight days after his discharge, they were married on May 19, 1962 at Letitia Baptist Church east of Lawton. They made their home in Sterling. John shortly began work at Vance Air Force Base at Enid, and they moved to Waukomis. She gave birth to their first daughter, Karen, in Enid in 1965.
In April 1966, John began working at Ft. Sill, and they returned to Southwest Oklahoma. The Vantines made their home in Elgin until they moved to a place five miles east of Fletcher in 1973. They moved into Fletcher in 1988.
Daughter Suzanne was born in Lawton in 1968. Their youngest daughter, Maria, was born in Lawton in 1976.
Her culinary skills were legendary; talents which were learned from her grandmother Effie Baker. Especially loved were her homemade biscuits, cut out with a soup can and browned to perfection in a cast iron skillet. She kept a large collection of cookbooks and continually tried new recipes and refined them to her taste. She read cookbooks instead of novels. She was perpetually in the kitchen, and would often whistle while listening to the radio.
John grew a vegetable garden and tended a small orchard. Regina canned apple butter, jellies and jams, green tomato chow-chow, and salsa.
She ran a cake-decorating business from her home for many years. Her secret buttercream frosting recipe remains highly cherished by her family. For a time she made all of the desserts for Trivet’s Restaurant in Elgin.
For many years she worked the polls with the Comanche County Election Board.
She was a proficient seamstress, and made all of her young daughters’ clothes. In later years she made prom dresses and wedding dresses for her daughters.
She was passionate about scrapbooking and created book after book of photographs documenting family events and prized memories.
She loved family “get-togethers” and potlucks, card games, and holidays. She would use any excuse to have a gathering and a meal.
Her husband passed away in April 2020, after 57 years of marriage.
She had moved from Fletcher to Chisholm Trail Assisted Living in Duncan a few short months ago.
She is survived by three daughters and three sons-in-law: Karen and Peter Thomas, Duncan; Suzanne and Bobby Max, Lewisburg, Tn; Maria and Lynn Alexander, Marlow; three grandsons and two granddaughters-in-law: Ian and Diane Swart, Fletcher; Reece Alexander, Eli Alexander, Marlow; and Mckenzie Chinnow, Fletcher; five granddaughters and two grandsons-in-law: Hannah and Zach Shafer, Elgin; Maura and D.J. Moffet, Elgin; Emma Thomas, Duncan; Tallia Max, Lewisburg, Tn; Ava Alexander, Marlow; nine great-grandchildren: Lila Swart, Jackson Swart, Henry Swart, Anson Swart, Graham Burris, Braden Burris, Nathan Shafer, Isabella Swart, and Liam Moffet; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Gayle and Carol Austin, Waurika; Gary Austin, Towson, Md; six sisters and five brothers-in-law: Carolyn and James Holland, Bobbie and Rod Calhoun, Nancy & Jack Dixon, Jane and Philip Calvit, June Banks, Ginger “Pete” and Johnny Swarts, all of Mt. Pleasant, Tx; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father; her husband; one brother Jerry Paul Austin; one sister Diana Harrison; infant daughter Dianne Vantine; and grandson Blaine Alexander.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.