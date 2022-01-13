Memorial service for Regenia J. Rogers will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Coast officiating.

Services are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.

Regenia J. Rogers passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Lawton.

Regenia was born in Muskogee on Sept. 7, 1958, to Archie A. and Reta Jenkins.

She is survived by her husband, Rick L. Rogers; two children: Melissa Rogers Amarante and husband Miky, and Eric Rogers; grandson, Joshua Amarante; and brother, Clayton Jenkins and wife Robbie.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Kacee Rogers.

An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.bekerfuneral.com