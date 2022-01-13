Regenia J. Rogers Jan 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Memorial service for Regenia J. Rogers will be 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Eddie Coast officiating.Services are under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.Regenia J. Rogers passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Lawton.Regenia was born in Muskogee on Sept. 7, 1958, to Archie A. and Reta Jenkins.She is survived by her husband, Rick L. Rogers; two children: Melissa Rogers Amarante and husband Miky, and Eric Rogers; grandson, Joshua Amarante; and brother, Clayton Jenkins and wife Robbie.She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Kacee Rogers.An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.bekerfuneral.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Regenia J. Rogers Miky Melissa Rogers Amarante Rick L. Rogers Joshua Amarante Memorial Service Clayton Jenkins Recommended for you Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists