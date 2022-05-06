My professional education began in 1950 as a sixth-grade teacher in Lawton at Douglass, an all-black school. I was also the assistant football and basketball coach at the junior and senior high level. Along with my teaching and secondary coaching responsibilities, I coached in the city-wide recreational sports program. During the summer I worked with the YMCA day camp program as the director for African American students. Two evenings a week I opened the school for tutorial studies for elementary students in need of help in their studies. One evening a week, recreational activities were held for the students. I began to experience a most enjoyable and challenging “way of life”.
In the early fifties, I was selected by the Southern Education Foundation to attend Oklahoma University. The scholarship program, which was provided to select males with potential leadership abilities, was a part of the University of Oklahoma’s desegregation process.
In 1957 I was selected to serve as school counselor. My job target was to provide a guidance program for junior and senior high school students. Prior to the beginning of each school year, I conducted a transitional orientation program for students and their parents regarding scholastic expectations and responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of regular school attendance, academic performance, and appropriate conduct. Counseling sessions were held with students and their parents to assist students in selecting courses based upon their possible career choice.
In 1964 I was selected to serve as school principal at Douglass. My most interesting experiences were involving the graduating seniors in the actual design of their graduation rings, working with students to plan the school lunch menu and schedule student activities. A senior monitoring program was designed to assist students in the lower grade levels. Seniors also met with the assistant superintendent for instruction to plan and develop the school curriculum. We worked untiringly with colleges seeking work student assistance, scholarships, etc. to help finance students’ education. Those entering the military service understood there were educational opportunities and benefits available.
Many of the students who graduated from Douglass School are now successful educators in the school district. Some are practicing medicine and law, while others are a part of the labor force.
With the closing of Douglass School in compliance with the mandate of the Office of Civil Rights, I was assigned as assistant director of federal programs. My primary responsibility was to assist the superintendent of schools with the school district’s desegregation process. In addition, I worked with the Headstart Program, adult education program, and Neighborhood Youth Corp (NYC). This became an exciting and challenging, but often times frustrating, experience.
When I was later selected as Director of Federal Programs, I had the opportunity to implement an adult education program in the Lawton community.
In 1968 I accepted the position of Director of Student Services. We worked with students with severe attendance, behavior, and academic difficulty. We also served as liaison between community agencies. A district clothing and food closet was established to help families in need. Each year, to this date, we provide a Christmas food basket for 50-75 needy families.
For the past six years, my assignment has been in the area of administrative services working under the supervision of the superintendent of schools. I have striven to ensure that all students and employees have a safe, healthy and orderly environment that is conducive to learning.
Social problems in our community lead me to assist in establishing a citizen’s task force for a drug-free community. Likewise, an interagency task force for gang-related activities was formed. Both task forces have been instrumental in improving our school environment. I am working with a black fraternal organization, Alpha Phi Alpha, in developing a mentoring program for African American Youth.
It is my privilege to chair the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Planning Committee, and the African American Heritage Month Committee and to bring the Lawton Fort Sill Community events highlighting the contributions of African Americans.
Philosophically, I believe education is an infinite experience afforded one informally and formally. I am a staunch proponent of the ideal that everyone — no matter what their race, economic or social background — should have the opportunity to strive to be the best they can be.
The greatest challenge has been and continues to be the desegregation/integration process. Our district became involved in this process with the closing of one black elementary school (Dunbar) and one black junior/senior high school (Douglass). This was a highly emotional and challenging experience. It was rewarding to see the public schools and the Lawton community working together to make this process successful.
I am very proud to be a part of Lawton Public Schools. I can boast, as few others administrators of large districts can, that I was educated in the system in which I have worked for the past 44 years. My background in this community gives me wonderful insight into the unique issues facing the Lawton community.