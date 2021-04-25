Funeral services for Rebina Tucker, 74, Temple, will be at First Baptist Church, Temple, on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2 p.m., Rev. Monty Baggett officiating. Interment in the Temple Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Rebina Ann (Barnett) Tucker was born to Ruben Ellis and Ledie (Janousek) Barnett on Jan. 6, 1947 in Cement, in her Uncle Preston’s home and departed this life in Lawton, on April 22, 2021 at the age of 74 years, 3 months and 16 days.
Rebina’s family moved to Northern California soon after her birth and then to Modesto at age six. She attended Burbank Elementary, Mark Twain Jr. High and Modesto High School, graduating in 1965. She then attended Modesto Beauty School, becoming a cosmetologist and went to work in a salon in June of 1966. She married Frank Tucker on July 23, 1967 in Carson City, NV and made their first home in Ceres, CA, then to Oklahoma in 1968 just before Matthew Aaron was born in December. Then back to Modesto in February of 1969, but returned to Temple, lock stock and barrel in 1972. She purchased Kut’n Kurl Beauty Shop in 1973 and to Rebina’s surprise, Amy Christine, was born in June of 1974. She owned and worked out of various Temple beauty shops for 30 years until forced to retire in January of 2002 due to her health.
Rebina was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple since 1972 and taught Sunday School for several years. She was a member of the Go-Getters, and was a member of the Eastern Star, serving as secretary until the group closed the door in 1980. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was active in the Chamber of Commerce and helped organize the Temple Centennial Celebration in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruben and Ledie Barnett; her sisters: Rosie Capps and Juanita Smith; and her brother, Ret. Master Chief Rodney Barnett.
She is survived by her husband, Frank of the home; her children: Matthew Aaron Tucker and wife Stacy of Temple; Amy Christine Osburn and husband Michael of Lawton; her step-kids: Cathy and Edward Lincoln, and David Harkrader all of Big Oak Flat, CA; her sister-in-law, Carolyn Barnett of Virginia; her grandchildren: Bryttinni Leigh Tucker; Brock Tucker; Zane Garrett Schoonover; Tucker Ellis and Courtney Schoonover; Conner Aaron Schoonover; Jonathan Harkrader; Tonya Harkrader; Ashley Lincoln; Ethan Lincoln; two great-grandchildren: Tilian and Caleum Schoonover; other relatives and friends.