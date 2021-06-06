Memorial service for Rebecca K. Stiles will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel.
Rebecca K. Stiles died Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Tulsa at the age of 60 surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 22, 1960, in Lawton to John C. and Ethel M. Hope. She grew up in Lawton and was a 1979 graduate of Eisenhower High School. She married Sam Stiles on July 7, 1984, in Lawton. Rebecca began an over 20-year career with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) as an evidence technician in October of 1999, having been named “Employee of the Year” in 2003 and received numerous other awards during her time at the OSBI.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She loved nothing more than being a mom and spending time with her two children, Haley and Rylan Stiles. She filled her home with music, laughter, and lots of love. She enjoyed shopping with Haley and discovering new music with Rylan.
Survivors include her two children: Haley Hope Frix and husband Avery, Muskogee and Rylan Stiles, Lawton; her former husband, Sam Stiles, Lawton; brother, Billy Hope and wife Susie; sisters: Lisa Cornell and husband Mitch and Judy Bishop; nieces: Kayla Garcia and husband Taylor and Riley Cornell; and nephews: Ryan Hope and Nick Cornell.
Her parents, a brother, Johnny Hope; a sister, Joan Graves; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Charles and Elsie Stiles; preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Porta Caeli House, 2440 N. Harvard Avenue, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74115.
